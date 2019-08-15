Project 62

Pamona Round Ottoman

$84.99 $80.74

Buy Now Review It

At Target

This Pamona Round Ottoman from Project 62™ brings a nice, refined touch to any living space. A great handy addition to your sitting area, this upholstered ottoman beautifully serves as a footstool or additional seating. A sturdy wood frame offers a long-lasting appeal, and the padded seat offers a comfortable place to sit on.1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.Overall Height: 18 inches Overall Depth: 19 inches Leg height: 2 inches Leg width: 1.6 inches