Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Dolce Vita
Pama Sandal
$125.00
$79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Knotted straps enhance the contemporary character of a sandal lifted by a slightly flared block heel.
Need a few alternatives?
NastyGal
Faux Leather Toe Thong Tie Platform Sandals
BUY
$24.00
$60.00
NastyGal
Open Edit
Austyn Quilted Sandal
BUY
$49.99
$69.95
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita
Pama Sandal
BUY
$79.99
$125.00
Nordstrom
Dr Martens
Ricki Nappa Lux Leather 3 Strap Platform Sandals
BUY
£119.00
DR MARTENS
More from Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita
Pama Sandal
BUY
$79.99
$125.00
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita
Leanna Sandal
BUY
$50.00
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita
Paily Braided Sandal
BUY
$89.99
$125.00
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita
Wonder Heels
BUY
$150.00
Dolce Vita
More from Sandals
NastyGal
Faux Leather Toe Thong Tie Platform Sandals
BUY
$24.00
$60.00
NastyGal
Open Edit
Austyn Quilted Sandal
BUY
$49.99
$69.95
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita
Pama Sandal
BUY
$79.99
$125.00
Nordstrom
Dr Martens
Ricki Nappa Lux Leather 3 Strap Platform Sandals
BUY
£119.00
DR MARTENS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted