Baserange

Pam Ribbed Organic Cotton-blend Briefs

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Baserange is mindful of using high-quality fabrics that are better for the planet, which is why these 'Pam' briefs are made from soft organic cotton-blend. Cut to sit just above your hips, they're ribbed throughout and blended with a little stretch for comfort.