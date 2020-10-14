PALOQUETH

Thrusting Dildo Vibrator Sex Toy

PALOQUETH thrusting dildo gives great stimulation to the clit while the thrusting mimics your lover. The thrusting & rotating action brings you to a fantastic orgasm with 5 different modes. Your sweet spot will be kissed by the gentle but huge glans. The vibrating dildo is such a mind blowing toy which has 7 vibration modes, enabling you to enjoy multiple levels of sexual pleasure. The combination of vibration, rotation & thrusting bring you to orgasm more easily. The touching and feeling of this realistic dildo makes it look and feel realistic, which indicates that the dildo imitates a real penis with veins, huge head and balls. The strong man is slowly approaching you, his attack is powerful and stimulating! The ultra-soft suction dildo for women is made of liquid silicone which isn't sticky and doesn't have an odor. It's soft enough that vigorous use won't cause any pain but firm enough to feel it. It won’t give you a lot of trouble when it comes to cleaning it. PALOQUETH dildo vibrator comes with a powerful suction cup base for hands-free play even with a quite vigorous usage. Stick it on a chair, wall, or floor and rub your clit while you ride for amazing dual stimulation.