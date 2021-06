David's Bridal

Paloma Flutter Sleeve Ruched Jersey Dress

$126.00

Buy Now Review It

At David's Bridal

This short ruched bodycon dress is sexy, flattering, and super comfortable, thanks to soft jersey fabric, flutter sleeves, and a surplice V-neckline. Va-va-voom! By Kiyonna Rayon, spandex Pullover styling; fully lined Hand wash Imported