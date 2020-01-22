Brock Collection

Palmira Ruched Crinkle-satin Midi Dress

$2070.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Brock Collections raw-edged take on romantic dressing sees the label combining feminine hallmarks with undone hems to create this red Palmira midi dress. Crafted in Italy, the feminine shape is created with ruching across the slender bodice alongside internal boning and externally trimmed with grosgrain ribbon, before falling to a puff-shaped skirt. Style it with gold earrings and stiletto heels for an alluring evening look.