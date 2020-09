Palmer's

Coconut Oil Formula Body Oil

$8.35

Palmers Coconut Oil formula with Vitamin E Body oil, a deeply hydrating, fast absorbing body oil that rejuvenates and replenishes skins moisture and radiance. Formulated with ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients. Made with natural coconut oil and Monoi. Promotes 24 hour moisture. Contains no parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, gluten, sulfates and no dyes.