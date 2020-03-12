Palmer's

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Original Solid Formula

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Pharmapacks

Proven formula. Extraordinary results.MoisturizerE.T. BrowneActive Ingredients:Cocoa (Theobroma Cacao) Extract; Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum); Microcrystalline Wax (Cera Microcristallina); Cocoa (Theobroma Cacao) Butter; Dimethicone; Fragrance (Parfum); Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E); Carotene (Cl 40800)Use immediately following exposure to the sun and wind. Use daily for a soft, youthful appearance.Uses:Helps smooth and blend unattractive marks and scars. Tones skin. Excellent all-over-the-body moisturizer and after tanning butter. Recommended for stretch marks, during and after pregnancy.For external use only. Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. Proven formula. Extraordinary results.MoisturizerE.T. BrowneActive Ingredients:Cocoa (Theobroma Cacao) Extract; Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum); Microcrystalline Wax (Cera Microcristallina); Cocoa (Theobroma Cacao) Butter; Dimethicone; Fragrance (Parfum); Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E); Carotene (Cl 40800)Use immediately following exposure to the sun and wind. Use daily for a soft, youthful appearance.Uses:Helps smooth and blend unattractive marks and scars. Tones skin. Excellent all-over-the-body moisturizer and after tanning butter. Recommended for stretch marks, during and after pregnancy. For external use only. Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes.