Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
La Redoute
Palmeria Duvet Cover & Pillowcases Set (double)
£105.00
£68.25
Buy Now
Review It
At La Redoute
More from La Redoute
La Redoute
Scenario Quilted Cotton Cushion Cover
BUY
£14.00
La Redoute
La Redoute
Strakaza Brass Wall Decorations
BUY
£18.00
La Redoute
La Redoute
Recycled Quilted Padded Jacket
BUY
£78.00
La Redoute
La Redoute
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow Detail
BUY
£33.00
£60.00
La Redoute
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted