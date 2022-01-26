Unbound

Palma

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Unbound

The ultimate piece of statement jewelry, Palma is a multi-speed, waterproof vibrator ring. This fashion-forward wearable features three speeds and two customizable modes that allow you to control the variation in vibration with your own hand movements. Palma is made with surgical grade stainless steel and available in silver and electroplated 18k gold. Given the change in demand for a vibe ring that makes a really great conversation piece while you’re in a crowded bar, we decided to pause production of Palma for now so we can focus on keeping our more accessibly priced items in stock. If you’d like to be notified when Palma is back, feel free to add your email, desired size, and finish below.