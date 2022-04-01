Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Palm Tree Dog Carrier Light Yellow/green

$50.00

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 16.77 Inches (L), 11.11 Inches (H) x 11.5 Inches (W) Weight: 2.65 Pounds Holds up to: 16 Pounds Material: PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) (Frame) Intended Pet Type: Dog Assembly Details: No Assembly Required Breed size: Small (0-25 Pounds) Material: Polyester Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 Street Date: April 2, 2022 TCIN: 83805927 UPC: 191908788500 Item Number (DPCI): 335-00-6721 Origin: Imported Description Carry your furry friend in tropical-inspired style with the Palm Tree Dog Carrier from Stoney Clover Lane x Target. This pet carrier has a look as cute your pet, with a playful pattern of green palm trees popping against a light yellow backdrop. Two top handles make it easy to carry, and mesh windows let your pet look out and breathe comfortably. There are even pockets on the sides for stashing some extra treats or toys for your pet while out and about. The carrier can even be customized with patches! Number of patches that can fit depends on the width of the patches chosen — reference patch size chart to understand what might fit. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you. Customizable with Patches This item can be customized with patches from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target Collection If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.