Sleek and stylish, this compact bar cart features 2 levels for essential barware. It has 2 handles and lockable castors that make moving it around easy. It's ideal for pulling up to the dinner table or for a simple re-location. Features: Materials: steel frame, mirrored glass shelves Steel tube with lockable castors 2 glass levels for drinkware Glass shelves supported by suction cups Product Details: Total Weight Capacity: 16 Kilograms Style: Luxe; Mid Century Box Contents: 1 x bar cart Outdoor Use: No Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a dry cloth Product Warranty: 3 Years Frame Material Frame Material: Metal Frame Material Details: steel tube Top Material Top Material: Glass Top Material Details: Glass mirror Shelves Included Shelves Included: Yes Number of Exterior Shelves: 2 Exterior Shelf Material: steel tube Handles Included Handles Included: Yes Handle Material: steel tube Number of Handles: 2 Castor Included Castor Included: Yes Number of Castor: 4 Assembly Required Assembly Required: Yes Type of Assembly: Minimal Recommended Persons Required for Assembly: 1 Dimensions: Overall: 85cm H x 50cm W x 50cm D Shelf: 48cm H x 47cm W x 47cm D Overall Product Weight: 8.35 Kilograms Clearance from floor to bottom of Product: 14cm