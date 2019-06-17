Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Cosydar
Palm Leaf Wooden Bench L70cmxh23cm
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Smallable
Details : Poplar wood structure, Palm leaf seat, Due to craftsmanship, dimensions may vary slightly. Color : White, Natural around Length : 70 cm, Height : 23 cm.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Serena & Lily
Moroccan Leather Pouf In White
$450.00
from
Serena and Lily
BUY
DETAILS
Modway
Plop Fiberglass Stool
$280.00
$139.99
from
Gilt.com
BUY
DETAILS
Christene Barberich x The Inside
Deco Ottoman
$249.00
from
The Inside
BUY
DETAILS
Flash Furniture
Ghost Side Chair In Transparent Crystal
$57.33
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Furniture
DETAILS
All Modern
Chelsea Sofa
$1200.90
$749.90
from
All Modern
BUY
DETAILS
Cost Plus World Market
Medallion Print Loveseat
$499.99
$249.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Charlie Velvet Arm Chair
$199.00
$83.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted