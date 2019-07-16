121Personal Gifts

Palm Leaf Acrylic Resin Earrings

♥ Earrings for women ♥ -- Your Reliable Choice of Fashion Jewelry. -- Fashion Jewelry is designed to the latest fashions style -- Best gift for you and your friends ♥ Main Features ♥ Our stylish dangle earrings featuring high quality Acrylic , comfortable to wear ,also can be stored for a long time ,Easy to put on and take off. ♥ Specification ♥ ☛Material: Acrylic, Resin, Stainless steel Needle. Not allergic. ☛Color: Mottled Marbled Floral ☛Style: Boho & Minimalist ☛Size: 2.44''in length 1.5’’in width. weight 0.28oz ☛Occasion: Valentine's Day, Mother’s Day, Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving Day, Engagements, Wedding,Anniversary, Birthday, Party, Vocations, Travelings, Seaside, etc. ☛Package Includes: 1 pair of Dangle Earrings- ♥ Our Guarantee for You ♥ We provide you 30 days money back guarantee for any reason, and 12 months warranty for issues on quality. Feel free to contact us if you have any problems, we will reply you within 24 hours. Acrylic Drop Earrings Care Tips: - Store your jewelry separately to avoid the scratch. - Keep away from chemicals, sweat, bath, crash to keep the lasting shine. - Rub your Jewelry with baby wipes to bring back the shine. - Put it inside a soft cloth pocket or fabric swab, avoid it from rubbing against other jewelry. - Avoid high temperature and strong acid when wearing and preserving. Acrylic melts when it meets high temperature above 150 degrees. - Please wipe your jewelry with clean soft cloth- - Please take it off when taking shower and going to bed- - Please avoid chemicals, cosmetics, wine, acid, alkali and so on- - Please don't expose your jewelry under strong sunlight or high temperature.