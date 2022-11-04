Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Lark and Berry
Palm Formed Statement Diamond Ring
£425.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lark and Berry
Need a few alternatives?
Mejuri
Mixed Tube Ring
BUY
£58.00
Mejuri
Carousel Jewels
Bonny Pearl Statement Ring - Solid Gold
BUY
£295.00
Carousel Jewels
Astrid & Miyu
Wave Crystal Ring In Gold
BUY
£65.00
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Aura Opal Ring In Silver
BUY
£59.00
Astrid & Miyu
More from Lark and Berry
Lark and Berry
Veto Diamond Slim Ring
BUY
£1450.00
Lark and Berry
More from Rings
Catbird
Grand Cygnet Ring, Yellow Gold
BUY
$198.90
$234.00
Catbird
Catbird
Grand Cygnet Ring, Yellow Gold
BUY
$198.90
$234.00
Catbird
Catbird
Nagini Letter Ring
BUY
$272.00
$320.00
Catbird
Catbird
Famous Letter Ring
BUY
$164.90
$194.00
Catbird
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted