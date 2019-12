Oliver Bonas

Pallo Tinted Glass Champagne Saucers Set Of Four

$49.50

Buy Now Review It

At Oliver Bonas

Add a touch of color to your glassware with the Pallo Tinted Glass Champagne Saucers Set of Four. In soda lime glass, these saucers come with a tinted cup in four different colors adorned with decorative cut patterns and clear stems with gold-toned detailing. Completed with a box, this set makes an ideal housewarming present.