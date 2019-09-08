Palladium

Pallafox Tx Boots

$95.00 $47.50

Durable canvas upper features a rubber toe cap for additional protection. Lace-up closure for an adjustable and secure fit. Padded tongue and collar. Rubber patch on the lateral quarter. Breathable canvas lining. Padded footbed for all-day wear. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size Men's 12, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 2 oz Shaft: 5 1⁄4 in