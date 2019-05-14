Search
Products fromShopClothingSuiting
Lioness

Palermo Blazer

$104.00
At Shopbop
A playful update on the brand's signature Palermo blazer. This Lioness blazer adds of-the-moment tie dye to a classic silhouette for an off-the-clock look with a lot of polish.
Featured in 1 story
Fashion Buyers Dish On The Best New Arrivals
by Emily Ruane