Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Stutterheim
Pale Pink Raincoat
£239.00
£119.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Stutterheim
The Stutterheim Mosebacke raincoat is the women’s A-line version of our iconic raincoat. This feminine model has a beautiful silhouette with a spacious cut.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mossimo
Junior's Anorak Rain Coat
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Chinti & Parker
Gloverall Mac Smoothie Pink
$645.00
from
Chinti & Parker
BUY
DETAILS
New Look
Pink Glitter Anorak
€49.99
€34.00
from
New Look
BUY
DETAILS
Herschel Supply Co.
Rainwear Parka
$99.99
from
Herschel Supply Co
BUY
More from Stutterheim
DETAILS
Stutterheim
Chelsea Rainwalker Rain Boot
$160.00
from
Stutterheim
BUY
DETAILS
Stutterheim
Stockholm Patch Raincoat
$395.00
from
Stutterheim
BUY
DETAILS
Stutterheim
Sand / Light Sand
$325.00
from
Stutterheim
BUY
DETAILS
Stutterheim
Green Camo Stockhold Raincoat
$185.00
from
Stutterheim
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted