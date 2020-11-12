United States
John Lewis & Partners
Palazzo 18-carat Gold Band Dinner Plate, 27.5cm, White/gold
£6.00
At John Lewis & Partners
Inspired by the opulence of grand Venetian palaces, combined with modern simplicity, our Palazzo range of tableware features white porcelain and gold detailing. This Palazzo dinner plate has subtle 18-carat gold bands, in contrast to the smooth, almost translucent porcelain.
