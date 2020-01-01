Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Figleaves London
Palawan Tropical Classic Fold Bikini Brief
£29.00
£17.39
Buy Now
Review It
At Figleaves
Gorgeous bikini briefs in a botanical bamboo inspired print, featuring a high waistband which can be unfolded to provide extra coverage.
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Reign Top
$148.00
$103.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Basic Swim
Dot Set
$100.00
$60.00
from
Basic Swim
BUY
Maaji
Nightfall Porto Reversible Bikini Top
£57.96
£46.37
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Magisculpt
Magisculpt Underwired Shaping Bikini Top
£20.00
£8.00
from
Simply Be
BUY
More from Figleaves London
Figleaves London
Palawan Tropical Classic Fold Bikini Brief
£29.00
£17.39
from
Figleaves
BUY
Figleaves London
Palawan Tropical Underwired Twist Bandeau Bikini Top
£40.00
£16.00
from
Figleaves
BUY
Figleaves London
Figleaves Curve Bondi Zip Front Sporty Bikini Brief
£18.00
£6.30
from
Simply Be
BUY
Figleaves London
Cast Away Stripe Fold Bikini Brief
£16.00
£9.60
from
Figleaves
BUY
More from Swimwear
& Other Stories
V-cut Swimsuit
£49.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
promoted
Iris & Lilly
Iris & Lilly Badeanzug
€22.99
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
promoted
Iris & Lilly
Iris & Lilly Badeanzug Mit Tiefschnitt Rücken
€19.99
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Onia
Elena One Piece
$175.00
$131.25
from
Onia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted