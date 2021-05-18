Pala

Pala Pendo Sunset Sunglasses

£110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pala

Effortlessly simple yet still bold enough to make an impact, the Pendo is a thicker framed design with a high bridge and lifted brow line. This pair works throughout each and every season. That’s ultimate cool points in our book. This sunglasses frame is two-tone cream and brown with solid brown lenses. Italian biodegradable, plant-based acetate frame Polarised anti-glare and anti-scratch lens 100% UVA/UVB protection Fit size: Medium Pala gives back to vision aid for every pair we sell Comes with sustainable case woven from recycled plastic waste Includes multi-purpose soft bag and cleaning cloth Can be used with prescription lenses through your local optician