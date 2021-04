Bedhead

Pajama Set

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 59861542; Color Code: 040 Adorned with an abundance of playful pups, this pajama set is sure to make your spirits soar - and keep you comfy from day to night. Set includes buttondown top and pull-on shorts Organic cotton, elastane One front patch pocket; side slant pockets Machine wash Imported Dimensions Top: 26"L Shorts: 11.25" rise 3.5" inseam 25.5" leg opening