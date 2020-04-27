Tone Fitness

Boost your cardio routine and build lean upper body muscles with the Tone Fitness Pair of 2-lb Wrist Weights. They're made from a soft and stretchy bright pink neoprene fabric that's completely breathable and comfortable to wear during your workout. A reinforced stitching and moisture absorbing material inside help keep your wrists clean and dry. Each soft wrist weight equals 1-lb and can be worn for exercising at the gym, park or just running your daily errands. The unique Ergo-wing design provides a secure and snug fit by easily conforming to your wrist size. The added weight and resistance forces your body to work a little harder by burning extra calories that enable you to lose those pounds you want. Increase the effectiveness of your cardio exercises by pairing these wrist weights with ankle weights for a whole new level of difficulty.A 3-lb pair of these Tone Fitness Wrist Weights are also available and includes a 30-day manufacturer's warranty. Tone Fitness Pair of 2-lb. Wrist Weights: