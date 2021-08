Vintage

Pair Of 1970/80’s Striped Glass Mugs

£25.00

Pleasing pair of retro 1970/80's glass mugs, featuring a lovely red striped design. The perfect size for a decent cup of tea. In very good vintage condition with no chips or cracks. Dimensions: 9.5cm x Diameter: 8.5cms 2 Pairs available, price is per pair.