Wella

Paints Light Pink Semi Permanent Hair Color

SBS-800079 Designed to help you mix, match and apply any color imaginable 22 intermixable shades & 1 clear pastelizer Use multiple colors side by side without foils Free of ammonia, peroxide or parabens Semi-permanent hair color Fades beautifully on tone Lasts up to 20 washes No developer needed Wella Color Charm PAINTS are 22 shades of intermixable semi-permanent hair color. The gentle acidic PH color lasts up to 20 washes depending on shade and initial color intensity, and fades beautifully on tone. Use multiple colors side-by-side without foils, mix shades together to design your own shade, and control shade intensity by adding PAINTS Clear pastelizer. Wella Help Line: 1-866-722-4146 Our hotlines are open from 8:30am to 8:30pm Monday – Friday and 9:00am – 6:00pm Saturday & Sunday EASTERN TIME.