Paint By Numbers, Colorful Balloon 16x20inch

Product Features: Paint by number for adults on canvas frameless 16x20inch, colorful balloon diy oil painting kit How to Do: You need match the numbers of the paint and the figures on the canvas to fill in the paint. Easy to Paint: Easy to follow the detailed instructions. Perfect for adults and kids who is beginner level with patience. Wide Aplication: It is perfect for home decoration, best gift for your friends or family. Package Includes: 1 pcs pre-printed textured art canvas (without framed), 1 set acrylic paints, 1 set brushes(include 3pcs).