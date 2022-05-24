Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Dolce Vita
Paily Slide Sandal
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Chunky braided straps add an eye-catching touch to this slide sandal lifted by a block heel.
Need a few alternatives?
Vince Camuto
Enella Ankle Strap Sandal
BUY
$39.98
$99.95
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita
Paily Slide Sandal
BUY
$125.00
Nordstrom
Zara
Strappy Platform Sandals
BUY
$69.95
Zara
Giuseppe Zanotti
Betty Platform Sandals
BUY
$610.00
Farfetch
More from Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita
Noles City Slide Sandal
BUY
$60.00
$100.00
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita
Paily Slide Sandal
BUY
$80.00
$125.00
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita
Wonder Heels
BUY
$150.00
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita
Nairi Braided Strappy Sandal
BUY
$59.97
$120.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Heels
Vince Camuto
Enella Ankle Strap Sandal
BUY
$39.98
$99.95
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita
Paily Slide Sandal
BUY
$125.00
Nordstrom
Zara
Strappy Platform Sandals
BUY
$69.95
Zara
Giuseppe Zanotti
Betty Platform Sandals
BUY
$610.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted