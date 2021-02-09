Topshop

Paige Studded Sandal

$55.00 $19.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Rows of tiny metallic studs frame the straps of a sandal featuring vintage-vibe details, from the cross-strap toe loop to the bright roller buckle at the heel. US half sizes only; for US whole sizes, order next size up. - 1/2" platform (size 39) - Adjustable strap with buckle closure - Leather upper/leather and synthetic lining/synthetic sole - Imported - Women's Shoes This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content UNIDENTIFIED Materials Leather upper/leather and synthetic lining/synthetic sole Care Professionally Clean