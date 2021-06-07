Pai Skincare

Pai Skincare Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Pai's Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil is a best-selling skin-saviour packed with the nourishing and healing benefits of organic Rosehip Fruit and Seed oil. Sourced via supercritical extraction (a more expensive but gentler process than cold-pressing) to ensure a fresher, long-lasting blend of Rosehip Fruit and Seed oil, the deeply conditioning formula helps to restore balance and improve the appearance of sensitive skin. Rich in Omegas to help regenerate without irritation, the luxurious, deep orange oil is packed with more benefits than cold-pressed Rosehip Seed oil; it delivers skin healing properties and protective antioxidants to defend against damaging environmental aggressors. Infusing skin with nutrients, the oil fuels essential overnight regeneration, and intensely nourishes skin, improving the appearance of firmness and elasticity whilst promoting a more even tone. The highly concentrated blend will also contribute to the improvement of dryness, blemishes, dull skin, fine lines and scarring. Delicate, sensitive skin is left feeling confident and comfortable. Suitable for vegans. Not tested on animals. Free from GM ingredients and grown without pesticides or synthetic chemicals. Certified organic by the Soil Association.