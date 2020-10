Pai Skincare

Organic Kukui And Jojoba Bead Skin Brightening Exfoliator

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

100% natural wax micro-beads deliver gentle exfoliation Gel transforms into a silky milk which washes away to leave clearer, brighter skin De-flakes and polishes skin Rich in Essential Fatty Acids to lock-in moisture Certified organic by the Soil Association, Vegan Society Registered, BUAV (Leaping Bunny) accredited