Urban Outfitters

Padlock Chain Necklace

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 53539821; Color Code: 070 Chunky chain necklace featuring a padlock pendant. Complete with a lobster clasp and extender chain for adjustability. Exclusively available at UO. Content + Care - 100% base metal - Avoid contact with water - Imported Size - Length: 19” + 3” extender