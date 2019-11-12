paddywax candles

Paddywax Candles Glee Collection Holiday Scented Candle

$21.95

Hand-poured holiday candle with a signature soy wax blend that is combined with natural fragrances. This whimsical candle is inspired by the spirit that comes with the holidays. The joy that is experienced when shopping for gifts, admiring lights, playing in the snow, all captured in a wintry candle. These 8-ounce frosted glass candles comes in a decorative box that makes them great for gifting! Paddywax is an artisan candle company and industry leader in hand-poured, fragrance-infused, soy wax blended candles. Dedicated to creating something lovely for every home, Paddywax combines innovative fragrances and creative designs for every gift-giving or home-use occasion. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Paddywax is proud to boast all products are made right here in the USA. Each custom recipe aroma is made to deliver the best experience through the use of all natural ingredients and Paddywax takes pride in the fact they never use synthetic fragrance. Believing that beauty lies in the details, they know you too, will fall in love with Paddywax.