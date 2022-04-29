Majik

Paddle Ball Set

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Bring the fun to your next beach day or backyard BBQ with the Majik Paddleball Set! This classic game will provide endless entertainment for players of all ages. The set comes complete with two durable paddles and two different kinds of balls for varied play. With just four pieces to the set, transport and storage are simple. Whether you are looking to improve your motor skills, stay active or simply have a good time, the Majik Paddleball Set can help! Challenge a friend or family member to a friendly game of paddleball today! If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.