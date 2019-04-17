QtGirl

Padded Velvet Alice Headband

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

Product details: 1 pc of QtGirl Alice Hair Band Padded Velvet Headband Suitable for kids between 5-12 years old. Padded with sponge, and covered with velvet,make this hair band simple and retro style. Words from the very heart of Fashionfamily Customer Service Team Dear Customer, thanks for visting our products. --Our customer service team focus on customer satisfaction, both before and after you place an order. Since we highly recognized that customer satisfaction is based on mutual-communication between you and us, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us, we are always right here waiting to solve it for you. --In the meanwhile, we are also happy to be your link between you and our R&D department, if you have any ideas or suggestions for them, please also tell us. Our R&D department will be very happy to hear from you. Thanks for your time! Fashionfamily Customer Service Team