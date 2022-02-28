Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
& Other Stories
Padded Trench Coat
$179.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Padded trench coat with a belted, double breasted silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
YPB
Active Long-sleeve Neoprene Full-zip
BUY
$79.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Amazon Aware
100% Recycled Polyester Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$65.80
Amazon
Everlane
The Gathered Drape Trench
BUY
$198.00
Everlane
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Belted Wool-blend Felt Coat
BUY
$495.00
Net-A-Porter
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Padded Trench Coat
BUY
$179.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Chunky Chain Necklace
BUY
$49.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Chain Link Necklace
BUY
$49.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Gathered Keyhole Top
BUY
£27.00
& Other Stories
More from Outerwear
YPB
Active Long-sleeve Neoprene Full-zip
BUY
$79.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Amazon Aware
100% Recycled Polyester Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$65.80
Amazon
Everlane
The Gathered Drape Trench
BUY
$198.00
Everlane
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Belted Wool-blend Felt Coat
BUY
$495.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted