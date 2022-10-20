Jaeger

Padded Quilted Reversible Coat With Scarf

£250.00

This stylish reversible coat from Jaeger gives you two looks in one. It's made in an oversized fit that ensures plenty of room for underlayers, with a contemporary round neckline and a two-way open-ended zipper. Each side is quilted all over and embossed with the brand's distinctive 'J' monogram. Patch pockets at the hips provide handy storage, and a zipped pocket on the chest adds smart detail. Wear the coat alone, or pair it with the scarf for extra styling options. We've styled this with a top