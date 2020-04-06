Pet Artist

Padded Pet Fleece

$20.99

Buy Now Review It

▶Experienced Size Chart: XL(chest:18”/46cm,back length:15”/38cm),Please make sure to measure your dog's size before purchasing. If any of the measurements are between two sizes,please choose the larger size ▶High Quality&Splashproof: The dog clothes are made of soft and thick warm fleece fabric,windproof and snow protection,every detail has been reinforced and stitching really well,protect pets from the cold snow windy weather ▶Stylish Design: Super nice and cute pattern design make pet looks adorable,perfect for small dogs/puppy/cat everyday wear, outdoors and walking ▶Features:Button closure type with elastic waist,and elastic four-leg style,easy on and easy off; also designed in turtleneck ,keep your puppies warm in winter ▶100% Quality Guarantee: We guarantee to replace new items or refund total money for free if you are unsatisfied with our products or quality. Just enjoy your shopping experience