H&M

Padded Parka With Hood

$69.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Padded parka in woven fabric. Lined hood with detachable faux fur trim. Zip and wind flap at front with hook-loop fastening, chest pockets and front pockets with flap and snap fastener, and two additional front pockets with zip. Concealed drawstring at waist and inner ribbing at cuffs. Lined.