COS

Padded Liner Coat

$390.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, our limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT This dark-brown padded liner coat is cut for a classic fit and features tonal vertical topstitching that creates subtle textured stripes. It's been thoughtfully designed with a coordinating scarf that can be detached and hidden away in the internal patch pocket on brighter days. CLOTH We selected a blend of cupro and cotton – the former was chosen for its luster and elegant drape, the latter for its softness and heat retention. The result is a lightweight cloth that allows it to be worn alone or layered with another coat for added warmth. CRAFT The finishing touches are what really set this piece apart – note the curved hem, cut-out vent and double-ended zip closure with leather pull tab. Shell: 57% Cupro, 43% Cotton, Padding: 100% Polyester / Machine wash Back length of size 6 is 45.66" / Model wears a size 6