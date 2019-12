COS

Padded Knitted Socks

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

Cozy and comfortable. Crafted from a thick wool blend, these socks are an essential knit for when the temperature drops. - Padded foot- Ribbed fold-over edges- Tonal melange quality64% Acrylic, 16% Wool,12% Polyamide, 8% Viscose / Machine washable