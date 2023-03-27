H&M

Padded Bomber Jacket

$64.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Loose-fit, lightly padded bomber jacket in woven fabric. Low, ribbed stand-up collar, zipper at front, and a gathered, vertical seam at back. Dropped shoulders and long, gathered sleeves with ribbed cuffs. Chest pocket with zipper, diagonal welt front pockets, and a concealed, elasticized drawstring at hem with cord stoppers. Quilted lining. Size The model is 180cm/5'11" and wears a size L Fit Loose fit Composition Shell: Polyester 100% Padding: Polyester 100% Lining: Polyester 100% Additional material information Shell: Recycled polyester 62% Lining: Recycled polyester 100% Art. No. 1140511001 True to Size - 4 reviews Runs Small True to Size Runs Large