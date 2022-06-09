United States
H&M
Padded Bikini Top
$19.99
At H&M
Conscious choice New Arrival Glittery, lined, soft-cup bikini top. Narrow, adjustable shoulder straps, cups with removable inserts for shaping and good support, and ties at back. Size The model is 178cm/5'10" and wears a size 4 Composition Shell: Polyamide 82%, Metallic fiber 11%, Spandex 7% Lining: Polyester 88%, Spandex 12% Cup lining: Polyester 88%, Spandex 12% More sustainable materials Lining: Recycled polyester 85% Art. No. 0958971004