H&M

Padded Bikini Top

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious New Arrival Lined, soft-cup bikini top with low-cut V-shaped neckline and scalloped, laser-cut edges. Wide, adjustable shoulder straps and cups with removable inserts for shaping and good support. Metal fastener at back. Made partly from recycled polyamide and recycled polyester. Size The model is 179cm/5'10" and wears a size 4 Composition Lining: Polyester 86%, Elastane 14% Shell: Polyamide 89%, Elastane 11% Art. No. 0923691002 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large