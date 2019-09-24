PackIt

Packit Freezable Bento Box Set: Freezable Sleeve And Reusable Bento Box Container

PackIt is the original freezable bag that keeps healthy food cool all day. PackIt's Freezable Bento Box Set includes both a freezable sleeve and a reusable Bento Box container. Freezable gel is built into the walls of the bento sleeve so you never need separate ice packs. Simply place the sleeve in the freezer overnight to freeze completely. In the morning, pack sandwiches, fruit, veggies or other sides in the reusable 3-compartment included. Then transport the packed container in the freezable bento sleeve anywhere you go and enjoy fresh food all day! Save hundreds of dollars annually and make healthier choices by bringing better food everywhere. The freezable sleeve chills the bento container (included), and is designed to fit a sandwich, a side and a snack. The easy carry top handle ensures that that the container sits flat in the sleeve during transport (container is not leak proof). A exterior zip pocket is ideal for storing napkins and utensils and the Bento container is dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe. Both the freezable sleeve and bento box are reusable. Sleeve features built-in freezable gel walls and is non-toxic and food safe. Sleeve care: hand wash and air dry (not washer or dishwasher safe) and avoid contact with sharp objects. Container care: Hand wash and air dry or dishwasher safe.