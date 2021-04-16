Packard Bell

Home Theater Projector And Screen

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Set up your own at-home cinema with this projector kit by Packard Bell, featuring everything you need for the most epic movie marathon ever. Comes with a premium projector and screen that can be adjusted from 32”-150” for flexible viewing. Hook it up to your gaming system, cable or streaming box and more. Features - Home theater projector and screen - 32”-150” projection distance - 2000 lumens - Accurate color - Long-lasting LED lamp - Built-in speakers - 2 HDMI ports - AV inputs - Connects to cable or streaming box, game system and more - 800 x 480 resolution - 1080P compatible - 300:1 contrast ratio - 16:9 and 4:3 picture format Content + Care - Includes projector, screen, HDMI cable, remote controller, AV cable and power adaptor - 65% Plastic, 35% metal - Wipe clean - Imported - Made in compliance with US electrical standards. To use this item outside of the US, pair with an outlet adapter and voltage converter made specifically for use in your location. Size - Dimensions: 8”l x 8”w x 6”h - Weight: 1.67 lbs