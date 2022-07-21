Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Herschel Supply Co.
Packable Water Resistant Duffle Bag
$32.00
$19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Herschel Supply Co.
Packable Water Resistant Duffle Bag
BUY
$19.99
$32.00
Nordstrom
Vacay
Future Uptown 22-inch Spinner Carry-on
BUY
$109.90
$185.00
Nordstrom
July
Carry On Pro
BUY
$425.00
July
Seed & Sprout
Insulated Drink Bottle 750ml
BUY
$49.00
The Iconic
More from Herschel Supply Co.
Herschel Supply Co.
Novel Water Resisant Duffle Bag
BUY
$52.99
$90.00
Nordstrom
Herschel Supply Co.
Novel Duffel Bag
BUY
$89.99
Amazon
Herschel Supply Co.
Novel Duffel Bag, Night Camo
BUY
$89.99
Amazon
Herschel Supply Co.
Novel Duffle Bag
BUY
$159.00
Surf Stitch
More from Travel
Herschel Supply Co.
Packable Water Resistant Duffle Bag
BUY
$19.99
$32.00
Nordstrom
Vacay
Future Uptown 22-inch Spinner Carry-on
BUY
$109.90
$185.00
Nordstrom
July
Carry On Pro
BUY
$425.00
July
Seed & Sprout
Insulated Drink Bottle 750ml
BUY
$49.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted