Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
Designs by Kekugi
Packable Straw Visor
$36.00
$32.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
This stylish wide brim hat is accented with a ribbon on the back. This hat is soft yet supple, making it light to wear yet durable to last for years.
Featured in 1 story
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Straw Visor With Ribbon Tie
$39.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
rag & bone
Packable Straw Visor
$150.00
$75.00
from
rag & bone
BUY
H&M
Wool Hat
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Straw Hat
$17.95
from
H&M
BUY
More from Hats
J. Crew
Ribbed Beanie In Supersoft Yarn
$39.50
from
J. Crew
BUY
KKCo
Vacationer Hat In Grape Tie-dye
$75.00
from
KKCo
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Ivy Checked Twill Bucket Hat
$60.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
X-Girl
X-girl Dusty Colour Beret (black) Size Os
£45.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted