Old Navy

Packable Oversized Water-resistant Quilted Jacket

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Old Navy

Standing collar, with hidden snap button closure. Drop-shoulder long sleeves, with elasticized cuffs. Covered placket, with hidden four snap-button closure and full-length zipper from hem to neck. Snap-flap patch pockets at front, with hand-warming side openings. Adjustable bungee drawcords at hem. Quilted, lightweight nylon shell, with smooth taffeta lining and soft fill. This water-resistant jacket helps keep rain off your parade. Packable jacket folds into its own pouch pocket, with adjustable bungee drawcord for easy carrying. Good to go. #406939 Show More