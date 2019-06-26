Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Zara
Pack Of Multi-colored Natural Pearl Necklaces
$25.90
$17.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Pack of two necklaces:-Necklace with pearl and multi-colored beads. Metal lobster clasp closure.-Metal chain necklace with pearl pendant. Metal lobster clasp closure.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lulu Frost for J.Crew
Harvest Moon Necklace
$235.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Shourouk
Theresa Swarovski Crystal And Faux Pearl Necklace
$965.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
DANNIJO
Eva Necklace
$788.00
from
DANNIJO
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Triangle Tassel Necklace
$41.92
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted